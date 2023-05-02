EmpowerHER is an international non-profit that supports children and young adults who have experienced the loss of a parent. It provides one-on-one mentoring to reinforce that loss is survivable.

Mackenzie Magner and Carol Porter, volunteers for empower HER stopped by GDC along with Caitlin and Emily Meyer, two sisters who benefit from this program. Emily’s mentor Jasmine Morano also joined GDC.

You can honor your loved ones with a Luminaria on Saturday, May 13th at 5-8pm for $25. Visit their website for more information.