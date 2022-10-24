Sponsored Segment by Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

Elitch Gardens ‘Fright Fest’ is back in action this Halloween season and we got a preview of what you can expect! Halloween season festivities will invade the park during the day and by night, fright takes over. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with some of the spooky characters to get a look inside one of their newest haunted houses!

You can check out ‘Fright Fest’ all month long on Friday night, Saturday and Sundays! Save $20.00 if you purchase your ticket online!

Even better, snag your 2023 season pass now which includes fright fest 2022 and all of the 2023 regular season. Give them a call at 303-595-4386 or click here to learn more.