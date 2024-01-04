If you like coffee and iced cream then you have to try Eiskaffee on South Broadway! Eiskaffee combines both into one exquisite drink.

The owners were inspired by their German roots to put a unique twist on their menu items.

Eiskaffee was voted Westword’s ‘2023 Best Coffee and Ice Cream Shop’. They make their ice cream from scratch and it recently went viral on social media for one of their signature creations ‘spaghetti ice cream’.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi stopped by their location on South Broadway.