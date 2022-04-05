Eddie Purtell is a source of inspiration for all. To date he has raised $130,000 for Neurofibromatosis research, a rare disease that caused Optic Nerve Glioma behind his left eye which led to the removal of the eye at age four. Purtell has run 13 half marathons and one full and has plans to run more this year. It is only fitting that he is the Children Tumor Foundation’s 2022 NF Ambassador. For more information go to Ctf.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction