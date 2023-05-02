We like to eat and drink here on Great Day Colorado and today, we’re talking about a great event where you can do just that while also supporting a great cause! Almost every year we team up with the folks who put on the ‘Drink Red Wear Red’ event and today, we had the opportunity to learn more about what the 2023 event has in store. GDC spoke with Cathy Cooney, the treasurer of the Colorado Restaurant Association, as well as the chef and founder of Leroux in Denver, to get a taste of the event that kicks off on June 8th.

Check out the ‘drink red wear red’ event happening June 8th.

It celebrates the local hospitality industry while raising funds to support our hard-working restaurant employees. There will be signature wines and spirits, ample hors d’oeuvres, great entertainment, a silent auction, and private access to the Denver museum of nature and science.

tickets range from $55.00 to $225.00.

