Dreama Walton is a Colorado mother and world-class ultrarunner. She has overcome a lot, including a chaotic childhood and losing her sister. Dreama is proving that we’re capable of more than we think we are.

Dreama ran the prestigious ‘Western States 100 Mile Endurance Race’ in 2021. A film crew followed Dreama and the documentary is called “Dreama Team” and premiers July 5th in Colorado Springs!

She’s also co-hosting a trail running camp for kids (along with Joe Gray) on August 14th-15th at Palmer Park.

Dreama Walton stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.

For more information, times, and prices please visit Dream’s website.