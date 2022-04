Who doesn’t love dogs and diamonds, now you can have both and donate to a great cause. We are talking about the Great Barksby, Diamonds in the Ruff. The event is happening May 7th to raise money for Freedom Service Dogs, they train dogs for Veterans who need them. The 10th annual even is at 6pm Saturday May 7th at the Hyatt Regency in the Denver Tech Center. Go to FreedomServiceDogs.com for more information.

