Today, we kicked off our morning talking about a sport that has been around for 88 years and counting! It’s a game filled with full-contact thrills, true grit, impressive agility, and loads of personality, all on four wheels. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the ‘Roller Dome,’ to meet the ‘Denver Roller Derby,’ and learn more about the game, it’s culture, and the history.

If your interested in seeing the ‘Denver Roller Derby’ in action, there are a slew of games and events coming up!

On January 28th the Junior Minor Turbulence team will have a game at 6pm, and at 8pm the Bad Apples and Green Barrettes will battle it out.

Both games will take place at the ‘Roller Dome’ located on 2375 South Delaware Street in Denver.

Also, on February 25th their ‘mile high skate fest’ will take place. It’s a perfect opportunity for beginners to learn the sport from the pros!

to Learn more, click here.