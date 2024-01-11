Denver is known for its access to nature, good food & breweries, but what you might not know is that we have a thriving art community, and the ‘Platteforum’ is on the forefront of it. It’s an organization where new and established artists collaborate to make beautiful, meaningful pieces. and their newest exhibit exemplifies exactly that.

GDC caught up with executive director of Platteforum, Michael Gadlin, and Artist, Justine Tipton, to learn more about the Artlab intern experience and their closing of the exhibit celebration on January 21st, with free admission at 3 p.m.

To learn more, click here.