If you’re looking for a fun and spooky way to celebrate Halloween, head to the Oxford Hotel in Denver. Listed on the National Register of historic Places, it opened back in 1891 and has long been known to be home to at least two hotel guests who never really checked out. This year, the hotel is offering a ‘Haunted History Package’, which includes a guided LoDo ghost tour and a spine-tingling stay in room 320. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live all morning learning about the history of this sought after spooky hot spot.



