It was a fun-filled morning on Great Day Colorado as we welcomed Broomfield’s most spirited dance group in studio for a LIVE performance!

The Denver Nuggets ‘Sizzlin’ Seniors’ are a vibrant and spirited dance group with ages ranging from 58 to 82, and they all have one thing in common, a passion for dance and our community.

GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with Wendy Anderson, Sizzlin’ Seniors Lead, Denver Nuggets dancers & coaches, Alex Dickey and Shae Spriggs, as well as Sizzlin’ Seniors dancers, Michelle, Judy, Alyce, Cindy, Joan, Karen, and Mary!

Their next performance is on Sunday, February 4th at 6;30pm at Ball Arena.

To learn more, click here.