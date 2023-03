Did you know that Denver is home to one of the best Irish sports teams in the United States? The Denver Gaels are a Gaelic Sports club playing the national sports of Ireland including Hurling, Camogie, and Men’s and Women’s Gaelic Football.

Patrick Behan, Denver Gaels Club Chairman and Hurler, and Brittney Bayer, Club Sponsorship Chair and Gaelic Footballer, stopped by GDC and talked about the Denver Gaels Sports Club with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.