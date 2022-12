Christmas isn’t complete without a trip to the Christkindl Market downtown at Civic Center Park!

If you’ve never been, it’s a holiday German market where you can find wood huts filled with holiday themed items, plus food and drinks, as well as mulled wine and delicious pastries too.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi previewed this holiday-packed experience this morning, and got a sneak peek into the fun it has to offer.

