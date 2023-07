20 Denver restaurants will compete for the tile of ‘Best Burger’ on August 3! It’s an all-you-can-eat and drink event happening at the Tivoli Quad.

Tim Kuklinski from ‘Stoic and Genuine’ and Ryan Tayler from ‘Hickory and Ash’ stopped by GDC to make their burgers. Event director Nate Karnemaat also joined them.

Denver Burger Battle tickets cost $69.