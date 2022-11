Denver is known for its diverse dining and bar scene, but there’s one spot that’s really redefining the beverage game. ‘Death & Co,’ was named one of the ’50 best bars in North America’ in 2022 and it’s easy to see why! Right now, they’re offering a pop-up experience called ‘The Neuro Bar Lab,’ which makes you rethink the way we taste, smell and perceive cocktails. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to the new spot in the Ramble Hotel to check it out.

To learn more, click here.