It has been a long time coming but Cyclebar Lousville is finally re-opening after the Marshall Fire. The first ride is Saturday morning at 9am and free rides go through March 11th. Owners are doing a “Get one Give one” where any new membership provides an equal membership to gift to anyone who has experienced a loss from the Marshall Fire. Additionally , a ride scholarship fund has been set up to allow anyone who is experiencing hardship to ride. A CycleGives donation ride for Lisa Merves and her family is scheduled for March 6th at 9am. The cost to ride is $25. For more information text 720-304-5664 or email Louisville@cyclebar.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction