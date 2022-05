One of the most fun aspects of the Kentucky Derby is dressing up and the first thing that comes to mind is the perfect hat or fascinator. But we know hats can get pricey so why not make one at home. Joana made a hat with Kristen Heidbreder from Crafty Chassis. She brings the crafts to you in her trailer. For more information go to CraftyChassis.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction