It might be cold outside, but we’re keeping you warm in the kitchen this morning on Great Day Colorado! Charcuterie boards are all the rage and have become increasingly popular over the last few years, but did you know there is a true art behind creating them? Well, GDC teamed up with local favorite, ‘K & K Charcuterie,’ to learn the in’s and out’s of building a Charcuterie board with some extra flare. Owner and founder, Katerina Gonzalez, shares the story behind her start, and how she’s teaching community members her craft through charcuterie classes.

The next class will take place on January 14th at Reeds Southside Tavern.

To learn more, click here.

