If you’re a country music fan, it’s time to listen up! Artist, Frank Ray, is making his way to the Mile Hight City come January 6th, headlining a performance at the Grizzly Rose. GDC Host Spencer Thomas talked with Ray about his hit song ‘Country’d Look Good on You,’ which recently broke the top 20 charts. Ray will be back in the Channel 2 studios on GDC the morning of his show on the 6th, stay tuned for that!

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00 at GrizzlyRose.com.