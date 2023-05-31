Country Music Artist Andy Velo stopped by Great Day Colorado and performed LIVE! Andy grew up in north Georgia then moved to Nashville in 2012 to pursue his country music dreams.

Andy stopped by GDC to chat with Hosts Spencer Thomas & Chris Tomer to chat about his life, music making and to perform his 2022 song “Dying Breed” LIVE. Andy’s newest song “You Can Share Mine” is out now. Be sure to download Andy’s music, you can find it on all music platforms and give him a follow on Instagram @AndyVelo.

Andy also supports ‘Folds of Honor‘. It’s a non-profit that provides life-changing scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.

Below is our full interview with Andy before he performed: