Mark your calendars for April 27th at Comedy Works South. It’ll be a night filled with laughter to raise money for the ‘The Butterfly Foundation’. It’s called ‘Comedy for a Cause’ where nationally recognized comedian Jamie Lissow will fill the crowd with laughter in hopes of raising awareness and money.

Nancy Fitzgerald, founder and board chair for The Butterfly Foundation, and Stephanie Meinerz, board member at large, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.

For more information and tickets visit their website.