How do you feel about starting the weekend with a laugh at Comedy Works? Michael Yo, an Emmy nominated comedian, actor and host, is in the Mile High City performing tonight and tomorrow at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Great Day Colorado’s Spencer Thomas, talked with Yo about his upcoming show and the New Years Eve spectacular he will be hosting come New Years Eve!
How do you feel about starting the weekend with a laugh at Comedy Works? Michael Yo, an Emmy nominated comedian, actor and host, is in the Mile High City performing tonight and tomorrow at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.