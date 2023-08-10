Millions of women left the workforce during the height of the pandemic because of pay equity concerns and lack of flexibility and the industry is just starting to rebound. The ‘Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce’ is honoring the positive impact of 25 local female leaders at its 20-23 Gala event and GDC had one of those amazing women, Barabara Brooks, in studio this morning to learn more.

You can attend the ‘Biz and Life Con Women’s Small Business Summit’ on October 20th and 21st.

it runs from 9 to 4-30 both days.

It’ll be held at ‘The Commons on Champa’ in Downtown Denver. This two-day event is jam-packed with 18 micro-master classes, panels, round tables, and coaching to advance, rally and connect women on their second act journey.

The early bird offer is $149.00 you can get tickets online by clicking here.