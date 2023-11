All dogs deserve to be in a loving home! That’s the mission of ‘Colorado Senior Dog Rescue and Hospice‘.

Colorado Senior Dog Rescue and Hospice is a local non-profit that rescues senior dogs and helps them find a home for their final years.

They’re also doing a raffle for the ultimate staycation in Denver! Raffle tickets start at just $5.

Chaucess Stillman, Director, and Katie Kosyan stopped by GDC with some adorable four-legged friends.