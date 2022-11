If you’re shopping for the book lover in your life this holiday season, there is a new book series out now that is perfect for people of all ages! The series is called, “Everybody Loves Grace,” and it follows the life of a 15-year-old dog named Grace, who changes the lives of others with her sweet and caring nature. GDC caught up with the local author of this amazing series, Katy McQuaid, to learn more about her inspiration behind the series.

To learn more, click here.