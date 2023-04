Food halls are hot right now across the country and one in Centennial, Colorado, bringing something entirely new to the area!

‘CoArk Collective’ is filled with Korean specialties from all locally owned businesses.

They serve over 260 plus Korean street food options and the hall is packed with live events, all while educating you on the Korean culture. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live there all morning taste testing and learning more about how CoArk got its start.

