Earth Day is upon us and the City of Lakewood is celebrating in a fun way! GDC spoke with Johnathan Wachel and Kyle Kammermeier, to learn more about the event filled with family fun, an Earth Day parade, beer garden, live music, EV demos, and overall sustainability tips & tricks!

Check out the Earth Day Celebration this Saturday at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park! The free event takes place from 11am to 7pm. If you’re riding your bike to the event, the City will have bike valets for you to make riding there easy! There will be 50 vendors including an electric car and bicycle ride and drive, sustainable living demonstrations, and a beer-garden paired with live music.

To learn more, click here.