Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner! It’s a holiday that commemorates Mexico’s defeat over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. And, many people celebrate by eating great food and drinking delicious drinks.

Chef Mia Castro stopped by GDC virtually. Her recipe is below. Also, click here for more information.

Avocado Salsa Verde

Makes 2 cups

½ Fresh Del Monte hass avocado

2 pounds tomatillos, peeled, diced into 2 inch chunks (or canned tomatillos)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 serrano chiles (or 1 green jalapeño), seeds removed

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 cup cilantro leaves

¼ medium onion (white or yellow)

1. Toss the tomatillos with olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt. Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan, and broil on high for 10-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the tomatillos are soft. Allow them to come to room temperature.

2. Add the cooled tomatillos (with their liquid) and all the remaining ingredients to a blender. Blend at high speed for 1 minute or until smooth. Taste and adjust flavor with more salt if needed.

3. Keep the sauce at room temperature for immediate use or refrigerate for up to 3 days.