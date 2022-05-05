Cinco De Mayor is always a celebration of good food and drinks but there is a lot of cultural significance as well. Museo De Las Americas is hosting a special event Friday. Get free admission from 5 to 9pm. There will be dance performances, a food truck, drinks and local artists selling handmade arts and crafts. For more information go to Museo.org or call 303-571-4401

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction