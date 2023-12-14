When Chris Warner stood on the summit Mount Manaslu (26,781ft) on September 20, he became only the second American to summit all fourteen 8000-meter peaks on Earth!

Chris is a leader and also an entrepreneur – he founded Earth Treks. He speaks professionally to large groups, companies, and sports teams.

The fourteen 8000-meter peaks:

Everest K2 Kangchenjunga Lhotse Makalu Cho Oyo Dhaulagiri Manaslu Nanga Parbat Annapurna Gasherbrum I Broad Peak Gasherbrum II Shishapangma

Chris stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.