When Chris Warner stood on the summit Mount Manaslu (26,781ft) on September 20, he became only the second American to summit all fourteen 8000-meter peaks on Earth!

Chris is a leader and also an entrepreneur – he founded Earth Treks. He speaks professionally to large groups, companies, and sports teams.

The fourteen 8000-meter peaks:

  1. Everest
  2. K2
  3. Kangchenjunga
  4. Lhotse
  5. Makalu
  6. Cho Oyo
  7. Dhaulagiri
  8. Manaslu
  9. Nanga Parbat
  10. Annapurna
  11. Gasherbrum I
  12. Broad Peak
  13. Gasherbrum II
  14. Shishapangma

Chris stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.