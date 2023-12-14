When Chris Warner stood on the summit Mount Manaslu (26,781ft) on September 20, he became only the second American to summit all fourteen 8000-meter peaks on Earth!
Chris is a leader and also an entrepreneur – he founded Earth Treks. He speaks professionally to large groups, companies, and sports teams.
The fourteen 8000-meter peaks:
- Everest
- K2
- Kangchenjunga
- Lhotse
- Makalu
- Cho Oyo
- Dhaulagiri
- Manaslu
- Nanga Parbat
- Annapurna
- Gasherbrum I
- Broad Peak
- Gasherbrum II
- Shishapangma
Chris stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.