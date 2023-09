Chris Camozzi lives and trains in Denver and stopped by GDC ahead of his Cruiserweight title fight at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 50 on 9/22.

Camozzi is a combat sports veteran with over 50 fights. He’s fought in the UFC and now fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where he’s currently 2-0.

Camozzi is set to fight Lorenzo Hunt at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. He sat down with GDC’s Chris Tomer and talked about his training, career, and this title fight.