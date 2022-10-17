October is a month jam packed with fun things to celebrate, one being ‘National Seafood Month’! GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with Chef Jessica Biedermann from ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver to learn more about how they plan to celebrate with their prized California Spiny Lobster and King Crab! The Water Grill brought in a special guest, an 8-pound King Crab named Butterscotch who totally stole the show.

To learn more, click here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction