It was a morning filled with fun, laugher, singing and raising awareness as we celebrated National Jimmy Buffett Day with the one and only ‘Colorado Parrot Head Club’! GDC welcomed President of the of ‘Colorado Parrot Head Club’, Pete Grosskreuz, and Treasurer, Susan Eckman, in studio to learn all about the clubs philanthropic goals and it’s upcoming event ‘Party with a Purpose’. We had a blast learning about this Colorado non-profit, including GDC’s Spencer Thomas, who is a self-proclaimed “parrot head” herself, as she grew up listening to the legendary Jimmy Buffett!

If you would like to get involved or donate to the Colorado Parrot Head Club & the ‘Party with a Purpose’ event, click here.

The big house concert is happening on July 29th and July 30th from 2pm-10pm. Tickets are $40.00 for each day.

To buy your tickets now, click here.