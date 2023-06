Today we celebrated National Candy Day wit one local favorite, ‘Future Foods,’ who is taking freeze dried transformations to a whole new level. GDC caught up with Founder, and Taste Tester, Mandy Wolz, to learn more about this booming business.

‘Future Foods’ is the perfect addition to any birthday party, bachelorette party, graduation, or any 4th of July festivities!

