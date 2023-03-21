International Whiskey Day is less than a week away, and GDC celebrated with Colorado’s very own ‘Stranahan’s Whiskey,’ ahead of it’s upcoming weekend event.

GDC talked with Jason Levinson from Stranahan’s Whiskey, who says their Denver Distillery will be “unlocking the vault” of Stanahan’s exclusive Whiskey’s for a tasting at the ‘Stranahan’s Lounge,’ from March 23rd-March 27th. It’s free to attend the event, again, you can taste four hand-selected retired Whiskey’s. Who wouldn’t want to come, right?

To learn more, click here.