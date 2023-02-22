Great Day Colorado has been celebrating black history month all long throughout a series of features.

It’s a time to reflect and celebrate the impact of black culture in our American lives.

well, “the Harlem Globetrotters” are steeped in black history and we’re proud to feature them on our show. They’ve been entertaining us on the basketball court for a long time, since 1926, as an all African American team known as the “Savoy Big Five.”

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Denver in March, on Saturday, March 11th at 2pm at the First Bank Center and again on Sunday, March 12th at 2pm at the Budweiser events center.



