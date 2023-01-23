It was a sweet morning on Great Day Colorado as we celebrated National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’ They’re a family owned, fourth generation pie shop, specializing in jams, jellies, juices, and of course, their iconic sweet & savory pies!

GDC welcomed owner, Elias Lehnert, in studio to chat about the company that dates back almost 100 years, the amazing products they offer, and why the long standing company will be changing its name is ‘Legacy Pie Co.’ very soon.

There is also a great deal just for our GDC viewers! At their Denver location, for online preorders this Thursday through Sunday, you’ll get a free hand pie when you buy a full sized pie using the promo code “pie love you.”

Give them a call at 303-635-6748, or click here.