Today was a day filled with reptile fun on Great Day Colorado, thanks to Oscar and Friends based in Castle Rock! From a 115 lbs., 17 ft. long reticulated python and red tail boa, to a dwarf caiman and lizard, this organization has it all! These reptiles are used as service animals to who ever needs them across our community.

At Oscar and Friends, they strive to empower students to ask insightful questions, explore fear boundaries and confront conventional ways of thinking.

