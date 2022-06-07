Many people are at a loss when it comes to helping the hurting nation of Ukraine, but one Castle Rock girl is taking matters into her own hands. Amalei Lagrimas is just 12 years old, but she’s already raised more than $1,000 to send medical supplies to Ukraine. She’s raising the money by making and selling blue and yellow bracelets. You can help support her cause by buying some of her bracelets. She’ll be selling them at the South University Farmers Market in Greenwood Village on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

