Hammond’s Candies is an iconic American brand right here in Denver that’s been around for 102 years. They have so many kinds of handmade confections from candies to chocolates, popcorn and marshmallows, but you can’t go a holiday season without getting your hands on one of their candy canes.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, got to go inside Hammond’s Candies to see how the candy masters work their magic.

To learn more, click here.