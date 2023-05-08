Cancer League of Colorado‘s ‘Hope Ball’ is this Saturday, 5/13. Their goal is to raise at least a million dollars directly for cancer research.

The ‘Hope Ball’ features a gala with dinner, silent auction, live auction, raffle for a new Jeep, dancing, and music by the Wash Park Funk band!

Cancer League of Colorado’s mission is to secure the cure or control of cancer by raising funds to support innovative cancer research and cancer-related services in the state of Colorado.

Gary Reece, President of Cancer League of Colorado, Joanie Ryan, Hope Ball co-chair, and Rene Green, Colorado State Pageant Administrator, all stopped by GDC.