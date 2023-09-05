There’s nothing more Colorado than hiking and craft distilleries, and today, we combined the two!

GDC talked with Ryan Negley from ‘Boulder Spirits’ and Elizabeth Courtney, a photographer and outdoors explorer to tell us more about a special whiskey release and hiking experience giveaway.

Boulder Spirits is giving away a hiking experience with outdoors influencer Elizabeth Courtney!

join a group of other winners for an experience that includes a special ‘Ten Essentials’ kit from Boulder Spirits!

You can also attend the Ten Essentials Whiskey Release on Friday, September 15th at Vapor Distillery, home of Boulder Spirits.

It’s free to taste, and bottles cost $65.00 each.

Learn more online by calling 303-997-6134 or click here.