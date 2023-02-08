The annual holiday filled with hearts, romance and flowers is just days away, but I think we can all agree, nothing says ‘Valentines Day’ quite like a little whiskey and chocolate pairing, right?

GDC talked with Brand Manager of ‘Boulder Spirits,’ Ryan Negely, to learn more about the festive pairing and how you can take part in it!

Enjoy Boulder Spirits and Moksha Chocolate ‘Valentines Day Whiskey and Chocolate Tasting Event’ on Febraury 14th.

It’ll take place at inside the tasting room at Vapor Distilllery, home to ‘Boulder Spirits’.

guests can pick from two time slots, 5:30pm to 7pm or 7:30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are 30-dollars, including 10-dollars off any Boulder Spirits Whiskey or 15-percent-off all Moksha Chocolate!



