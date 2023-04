It’s the book that started a running revolution in 2009: ‘Born to Run‘ by Christopher McDougall and Eric Orton. They introduced minimalist running shoes to the masses.

Now, 13 years later, McDougall and Orton have partnered with Denver-based Xero Shoes to unveil a brand new line of ‘Born to Run’ minimalist running shoes.

GDC’s Chris Tomer caught up with Chris and Eric at Xero Shoes.