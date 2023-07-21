Sweating away in the summer heat? How about some Kona Ice to cool off with their fun flavors?

Billy Bostwick, owner of Kona Ice in Lafayette and Erie, came to the GDC studios and did a blind taste test with our team. Some flavors included classics such as Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada, as well as unique flavors like Tiger’s Blood and Lavender Lemonade.

Learn how you can book Kona Ice for you event by calling (720) 530 – 7619 or email wbostwick@kona-ice.com. You can also visit them online here to learn more.