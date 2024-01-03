The halls are decked, the cocktails are festive, and the cozy ambiance and hot chocolate bar will have you coming back for more!

If you’re looking for a unique holiday experience for the entire family this month, you have to check out ‘Blazing Bright’ pop-up bar at the Inverness Resort.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to their location to give our viewers an inside look.

‘The Blazing Bright Holiday Pop-up Bar’ is located inside the Fireside Bar and Grill at the Inverness Resort in Englewood. t’s running now through December 31st, and it’s open Tuesday through Saturdays and reservations are encouraged.

