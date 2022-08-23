How would you like to drink a beer for a good cause tonight? A fundraiser is kicking into full gear at ‘Long Table Brewhouse‘ where sipping on a cold one will help build bikes for 2nd graders in the Denver area.

Take a break from your weekly routine and stop by the Brewhouse tonight to support ‘Wish for Wheels’. A portion of the proceeds from every drink sold between 4:30pm and 6:30pm will be donated to help ‘Lux Denver’ build the entire second-grade class at Whitter Elementary School brand new bikes.