Today marks 2022’s official Bike to Work Day, and with gas prices at near-record highs, it’s the perfect excuse to hop on two-wheels to get to your destination. As the fun-filled day kicks into full gear, cyclists can visit nearly 200 metro area stations for snacks and giveaways across the city. Be sure to make a pit-stop at the three main events in Civic Center Park, Arapahoe County Open Space, and Union Station.

