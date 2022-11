The jingle bells are already ringin’ in downtown Denver and The Bezel Cocktail Lounge inside the Sheraton Hotel is officially now the “Bezel Lodge.” It’s a unique pop up holiday bar that’s sleighing in creating fun drinks and sprinkling joy in our town. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi teamed up with two team members who are making the magic come to life with amazing food and drinks.

To learn more, click here.