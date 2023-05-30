As we celebrated Memorial Day this past weekend, we’re sure the grills and smokers for were fired up in celebration and if you’d like to improve your outdoor cooking skills, we have the perfect class for you! GDC caught up with Tony and Sarah Bolding from ‘Backyard Pitmasters Colorado,’ to talk about their special for the next bid outdoor cooking holiday, Father’s Day!

The ‘Father’s Day 2023 BBQ gift box’ for all the dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers and sons in your life, it’s a $200 value for only $139.00.

You’ll get a class voucher, beer can glass, vinyl decal, thermometer and pit rags.

Get yours online by clicking here.